    $1,000 in Gift Cards Up For Grabs in Latest Exchange Sweepstakes

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Story by Chris Ward 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Just in time for the “big game,” the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Mars are giving military shoppers the opportunity to win one of 10 shopping sprees.

    The Big Game Party sweepstakes will award a $100 Exchange gift card to 10 lucky shoppers worldwide.

    “A $100 Exchange gift card can got a long way to help football fans suit up for the ‘big game,’ ” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Whether it’s tailgate fixings or the latest electronics, authorized shoppers will find it with no sales tax at their Exchange.”

    Through Jan. 19, authorized shoppers 18 and older may enter at www.shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary, and a winner will be announced on or about Jan. 26.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 12:10
    Story ID: 219870
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, $1,000 in Gift Cards Up For Grabs in Latest Exchange Sweepstakes, by Chris Ward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

