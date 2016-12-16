Thomaston native promoted to BG

Courtesy Photo | A Thomaston native has been promoted to the rank of Brigadier General in the United...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A Thomaston native has been promoted to the rank of Brigadier General in the United States Air Force. Brig. Gen. Stephen Melton, chief of staff of the Georgia Air National Guard, was promoted in a ceremony held at the 22nd Air Force Headquarters on Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Marietta on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. Melton is a command pilot with more than 4,000 flying hours, including 273 combat sorties in Southwest Asia and 83 combat support sorties. see less | View Image Page

“It is such an honor for me and my family,” said Melton. “I get to work with real heroes every day, and to serve them in this capacity is such a privilege.”

He is currently responsible for direct supervision of the Georgia State Air Guard staff, and oversight of more than 2,800 Georgia Air National Guard members serving two flying wings, seven geographically separated units and the Air Dominance Center.

Over the course of his career he has commanded at squadron, group, and wing levels, and served as Deputy Operations Group Commander, 775th Expeditionary Wing, Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan in 2011. His awards include the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster and the Air Medal with four oak leaf clusters.

“Brig. Gen. Melton is a combat proven leader with the experience and knowledge critical to the future success of the Georgia Air National Guard,” said Brig. Gen. Jesse Simmons, assistant adjutant general – air.

Melton is a high school graduate of Flint River Academy in Woodbury, received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Auburn University, and has graduated from the military’s top courses including the U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Task Force Commander Training Course.

He has served traditionally in the Georgia Air National Guard for 28 years. He currently works for Delta Airlines as a Line Check Airmen MD-88/90, and currently lives in Acworth with his wife Brooke and their two children Lillian and Fenner.