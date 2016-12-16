(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Thomaston native promoted to BG

    Thomaston native promoted to BG

    Courtesy Photo | A Thomaston native has been promoted to the rank of Brigadier General in the United...... read more read more

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2016

    Story by 1st Lt. Jeffrey Bezore 

    Georgia National Guard

    Melton is a command pilot with more than 4,000 flying hours, including 273 combat sorties in Southwest Asia and 83 combat support sorties.
    “It is such an honor for me and my family,” said Melton. “I get to work with real heroes every day, and to serve them in this capacity is such a privilege.”
    He is currently responsible for direct supervision of the Georgia State Air Guard staff, and oversight of more than 2,800 Georgia Air National Guard members serving two flying wings, seven geographically separated units and the Air Dominance Center.
    Over the course of his career he has commanded at squadron, group, and wing levels, and served as Deputy Operations Group Commander, 775th Expeditionary Wing, Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan in 2011. His awards include the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster and the Air Medal with four oak leaf clusters.
    “Brig. Gen. Melton is a combat proven leader with the experience and knowledge critical to the future success of the Georgia Air National Guard,” said Brig. Gen. Jesse Simmons, assistant adjutant general – air.
    Melton is a high school graduate of Flint River Academy in Woodbury, received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Auburn University, and has graduated from the military’s top courses including the U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Task Force Commander Training Course.
    He has served traditionally in the Georgia Air National Guard for 28 years. He currently works for Delta Airlines as a Line Check Airmen MD-88/90, and currently lives in Acworth with his wife Brooke and their two children Lillian and Fenner.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 07:42
    Story ID: 219586
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    Hometown: ACWORTH, GA, US
    Hometown: AUBURN, AL, US
    Hometown: THOMASTON, GA, US
    Hometown: WOODBURY, GA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thomaston native promoted to BG, by 1st Lt. Jeffrey Bezore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    Brigadier General
    National Guard
    116th Air Control Wing
    165th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT