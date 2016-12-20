Thomaston native promoted to BG

A Thomaston native has been promoted to the rank of Brigadier General in the United States Air Force. Brig. Gen. Stephen Melton, chief of staff of the Georgia Air National Guard, was promoted in a ceremony held at the 22nd Air Force Headquarters on Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Marietta on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.

Melton is a command pilot with more than 4,000 flying hours, including 273 combat sorties in Southwest Asia and 83 combat support sorties.

