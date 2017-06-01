Safety saves lives: using proper protective equipment

There are many popular activities Marines enjoy that enrich their lives in their off-duty time. Some of these activities include skating, cycling and riding motorcycles.



The use of personal protective equipment is vital to safely enjoying these and many other activities and is a requirement under Marine Corps Order 5100.19F.



The order states of these activities, “Failure of motor vehicle occupant(s) to use protective devices shall be enforced by local law enforcement personnel as a primary traffic violation … approved helmets are required for all skaters. PPE such as elbow pads, kneepads and wrist guards are strongly recommended. A retroreflective belt or clothing is required when skating on or within three feet of any roadway, street or parking lot.”

There are many on and off-base installations that cater to skating and cycling enthusiasts.



“The thrill of cycling or skateboarding is a fun way to spend your off duty time,” said David Orr, the safety director with the Installation Safety Office, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific – Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, Japan. “Taking unnecessary risks like leaving your helmet at home or leaving it on the bench at the skate park can result in a traumatic brain injury if you happen to have a mishap. Statistically it has been shown that helmets reduce risk of head injury by at least 45 percent, brain injury by 33 percent, facial injury by 27 percent and fatal injury by 29 percent.”



Ensuring a proper fit is equally vital in protecting oneself from injuries.



The helmet should fit snugly all around, with no spaces between the foam and rider’s head. Ensure the bottom of the pad inside the front of the helmet is one or two finger widths above the rider’s eyebrows. In addition, the back of the helmet should not touch the top of the bike rider’s neck, as this can lead to a higher risk of neck injuries, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a 2015 study.



Motorcycles serve as both recreational vehicles as well as modes of transportation and require additional protective equipment and precautionary measures.



Wearing a helmet while riding is the single most effective way of reducing head injuries and fatalities resulting from motorcycle and bicycle crashes. Wearing a helmet has been shown to decrease the risk and severity of injuries among motorcyclists by about 70 percent, the likelihood of death by almost 40 percent, and to substantially reduce the costs of health care associated with such crashes, according to a study by the World Health Organization.



Alongside helmets, additional measures can be taken to reduce potential injuries and deaths, such as gloves, jackets, elbow and knee pads, and many others.



“As Marines, we always prepare for any obstacle that can be set before us whether on or off duty,” said Staff Sergeant John C. Rudolf, a safety supervisor with the Installation Safety Office, H&S Battalion, MCIPAC – MCB Butler, Japan, and a Union, Missouri, native. “This means always wearing an approved motorcycle helmet, eye protection, a long-sleeved shirt, long pants, full-fingered gloves and boots that cover the ankles. All these measures assist the rider in maintaining his or her grip and balance, as well as serving to protect them in the event of a crash.”



By complying with PPE requirements and safety tips, SOFA members protect not only themselves, but also work to prevent injuries Marine Corps-wide.



For more information on Marine Corps safety requirements and injury prevention methods, visit your local installation safety office or refer to Marine Corps Order 5100.19F.

