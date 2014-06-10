41st APS names 'Top Dawgs' during first Port Dawg challenge

Photo By Maj. Marnee Losurdo | Senior Airman Shane Tucher, 41st Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialist,...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Marnee Losurdo | Senior Airman Shane Tucher, 41st Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialist, maneuvers a forklift through an obstacle course during the unit’s first Port Dawg Challenge Oct. 4, 2014. Teams from each of the squadron’s four sections, Air Terminal Operations Center and Special Handling, Cargo, Ramp, and Passenger Services, put their aerial port skills to the test in five events that included forklift driving, pallet buildup, chains and devices tie down, fitness and professional knowledge. ATOC and Special Handling won the event. (U.S. Air Force photo/Maj. Marnee A.C. Losurdo) see less | View Image Page

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- The Air Terminal Operations Center and Special Handling team was named the "Top Dawgs" of the 41st Aerial Port Squadron during the unit's first Port Dawg Challenge here Saturday.



Teams from each of the squadron's four sections, ATOC and Special Handling, Cargo, Ramp and Passenger Services, put their aerial port skills to the test in five events that included forklift driving, pallet buildup, chains and devices tie down, fitness and professional knowledge.



The challenge was modeled after the biannual Air Force Reserve Command Port Dawg Challenge, which pits aerial port squadrons from across the nation in a battle to determine who is the best unit, said Maj. Joseph Terry, 41st APS commander. Aerial porters process personnel and cargo, prepare and load cargo and equipment onto aircraft, pack parachutes and rig cargo for airdrop missions.



The 41st APS has participated in the command challenge several times, and the commander thought a mini-challenge would be a great opportunity for training.



"We wanted to generate esprit de corps within the squadron, promote professionalism, and enhance job skills, which will improve mission efficiency at home station and in a deployment environment," said Terry.



The event was a hit with the squadron, said Staff Sgt. Taylor Landry, 41st APS aerial transporter and a member of the winning team. The ATOC and Special Handling section is the nerve center of the unit that manages the flow of cargo and passengers.



It was a change of pace from the unit's typical training, said the reservist.



"Normally our training isn't this competitive, but it made it a lot of fun," said Landry. "The whole squadron was able to get together and cheer everyone on. Everyone had a good time, and people learned about their strengths and weaknesses."



"The aerial port mission is vital to the airlift mission, so this was a great opportunity for our Port Dawgs to get some excellent training and prepare for their upcoming deployment and the 2015 AFRC Port Dawg Challenge," said Terry.