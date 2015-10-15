F-16 missions increase at Holloman

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. --

On any given day, F-16 Fighting Falcons can be seen and heard soaring through the sky above Holloman. Some of these jets are flown by the 311th and 314th Fighter Squadron students and instructors. Their mission is simple - train skilled, tactical and prepared pilots for the Combat Air Force.



Both squadrons are under two years old, but have produced over 50 pilots thus far.



Recently these squadrons have increased their training missions. With this surge of F-16 missions at Holloman comes an increased workload for pilots, instructors and crew members.



"The 311th has been flying what we call 'normal training missions' for a year now," said Capt. Jerrod Sonderman, an F-16 instructor pilot with the 311th FS. "The 314th has also picked up the amount of missions since they stood up in April."



The increase in training missions is exactly what these squadrons were hoping for.



"We want the missions to increase," said Sonderman. "The Air Force has a shortage of fighter pilots and we want to max produce pilots to fill the needs of the Combat Air Force. We're here to produce F-16 pilots for the Combat Air Force. That is our overall reason for existing."



Average class sizes of 15 officers are taught by over 25 instructors. This ratio insures that each pilot receives one-on-one training and will be combat-ready the moment they graduate.



"They may have to go downrange fairly quickly," Sonderman said. "Our goal is to have them prepared."



In order for the pilot to be prepared, their aircraft needs to be ready. Part of that preparation can be found on the flight line. Crew chiefs are responsible for their assigned aircraft, and conduct inspections before and after every flight.



"There's always something that needs to be done," said Airman 1st Class Matthew Stemmler, an F-16 crew chief with the 311th FS. "Launch. Recover. Refuel. Launch. Recover. It's a continuous cycle."



As F-16 missions continue to increase, so will the number of pilots being produced.



"We want to see our students succeed," said Sonderman. "We want to produce a good product for the Air Force."

