F-16 missions increase at Holloman

A crew chief conducts a final inspection on an F-16 Fighting Falcon before taxiing the aircraft out of the hangar at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Oct. 13. Crew chiefs are responsible for all aspects of their assigned aircraft, and conduct inspections before and after every flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson)

