    F-16 missions increase at Holloman

    F-16 missions increase at Holloman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2015

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew McGovern 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    A crew chief conducts a final inspection on an F-16 Fighting Falcon before taxiing the aircraft out of the hangar at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Oct. 13. Crew chiefs are responsible for all aspects of their assigned aircraft, and conduct inspections before and after every flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2015
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 13:21
    VIRIN: 151013-F-KN558-001
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 missions increase at Holloman, by MSgt Matthew McGovern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    F-16 missions increase at Holloman

    TAGS

    ACC
    Holloman AFB
    media contest

    • LEAVE A COMMENT