Raptor appears at MacDill AirFest

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alex Echols | Attendees of the Tampa Bay AirFest 2016 talk about the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Alex Echols | Attendees of the Tampa Bay AirFest 2016 talk about the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., March 20, 2016. MacDill was host to spectacular aerial demonstrations, static displays and featured the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron Thunderbirds, giving the Tampa Bay community the opportunity to witness firsthand the capabilities of the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Fox Echols III/Released) see less | View Image Page

The F-22 Raptor is one of the most awe inspiring machines the Air Force employs, but most Americans never get a chance to see one up close and in person. Attendees of the MacDill airshow got that chance.



Tyndall’s 95th Fighter Squadron sent an F-22 and a few of its pilots to the Tampa Bay AirFest 2016, March 19 and 20, at MacDill AFB. During the airshow, the F-22 was set up as a static display and the pilots were on hand to teach passersby about the aircraft they fly every day.



“It’s great that we live so close to MacDill and had the opportunity to bring the Raptor to their airshow,” said 1st Lt. Douglas Foss, 95th Fighter Squadron F-22 pilot. “There’s no doubt that this is the greatest jet in the world, so it’s awesome to be able to show it off to people and say, ‘Hey this is where your money is going.’”



Being at MacDill also gives the pilots an opportunity to meet face to face with the Airmen that often support them by refueling them in the skies over Tyndall.



“MacDill sends up KC-135 Stratotankers all the time to refuel us over Tyndall,” Foss said. “It’s great for us to bring a Raptor over here and let them see the jet up close. So when they’re helping us out over Tyndall, they’ve met us and know who we are. It makes everything go a lot smoother and fosters a good relationship.”



With an over 44 foot wingspan and a length of 62 feet, the F-22 is an intimidating looking aircraft. The jet has dual engines that together produce 35,000 pounds of thrust that can reach speeds of Mach 1.5 without the use of afterburners.



“I feel safe when I see it,” said Todd Bounds, AirFest attendee. “It looks like the most advanced thing I have ever seen in my life. I don’t know what’s in it, but it looks like it will protect us. It is really an amazing plane.”



Logistically for an F-22, it is only about a 30 minute flight across the Gulf of Mexico from Tyndall to MacDill. But there is so much more in the works behind the scenes to make this trip possible.



“There is a lot of planning and coordinating involved early on when working with the airshow organizers. They will send out a request saying we’d love to have the Raptor here and we try to accommodate as best we can,” Foss said.



It is really a team effort to make a static aircraft appear on the flightline the morning of an airshow, especially when it comes to maintenance, which playa a huge role in ensuring the jet makes it to the show safely, Foss said.



“From a maintenance side, they have to wake up early, get a jet ready to go on a Friday or Saturday and make sure it can get down here in one piece,” Foss said. “It’s a lot of work to get it here but once it’s here, it is definitely worth it.”



It is indeed ‘worth it,’ and while the show goers get to learn all about the mission and capabilities of the F-22, the pilots get a greater appreciation for what they do.



“Standing by the jet, you hear little comments from people passing by like, ‘Wow! Look at that. That thing looks like it should be in Star Wars.’ It’s really fantastic to hear people be that interested in it,” Foss said. “As a pilot, it really makes you realize how lucky you are.”