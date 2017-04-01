(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Approximately 700 Soldiers of Arkansas' 39th Brigade Depart to Horn of Africa

    Arkansas Guardsmen Deploy to Horn of Africa

    Photo By Sgt. Stephen Wright

    MALVERN, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Story by Sgt. Stephen Wright 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The battalion held a departure ceremony on Sunday at various locations across the state of Arkansas. The Arkansas Guardsmen will complete several weeks of training at Ft. Bliss, Texas, before leaving the United States to support operations, exercises and security cooperation programs under U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM).

    The 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment is headquartered in Malvern, Arkansas, and comprised of companies of Soldiers from across South Arkansas.

