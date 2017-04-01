Approximately 700 Soldiers of Arkansas' 39th Brigade Depart to Horn of Africa

Photo By Sgt. Stephen Wright | Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion of the 153rd Infantry Regiment, 39th...... read more read more

Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion of the 153rd Infantry Regiment, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, said farewell to their families and friends after a deployment ceremony held in Malvern on Sunday.