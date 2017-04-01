'Tis Better to Give

Photo By Master Sgt. Jeff Walston | U.S. Air Force Reserve Staff Sgt. Jillian McCambridge, air transportation, 96th Aerial...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Jeff Walston | U.S. Air Force Reserve Staff Sgt. Jillian McCambridge, air transportation, 96th Aerial Port Squadron, looks on as Clifton Cogshell, a phlebotomist for the Arkansas Blood Institute (ABI), prepares to draw blood, Dec. 3, 2016, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Airmen from the 913 AG did their part to support the community, and in turn their own families, by donating more than 26 units of blood to the Arkansas Blood Institute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Walston/Released) see less | View Image Page

Without volunteer donors, blood banks across America would not be able to supply the life-saving blood products to patients and hospitals in their communities.



Tech. Sgt. Debra Gentry, NCOIC, Command Support, 96th Aerial Port Squadron, lead the charge, and the 913th Airlift Group is partnering with Arkansas Blood Institute (ABI) for what will now be an annual holiday community service project. The “913th Airlift Group Blood Drive,” is the first event with ABI and took place Saturday, during the Unit Training Assembly (UTA) weekend.



“I believe we should continually find ways to give back, and giving blood is a simple way to do that,” said Gentry. “Possibly saving a life is my motivation, and I hope we have a life-long partnership with ABU.”



Airmen from the 913 AG did their part to support the community, and in turn their own families, by donating 26 units of blood to the Arkansas Blood Institute.



The Arkansas Blood Institute has a “Donor Benefit Plan” for donors or organizations that choose to donate.



“Our Donor Benefit Plan enables us to show our appreciation to blood donors through practical support programs,” said Paulette Nieuwenhof, executive director, Arkansas Blood Institute, Little Rock. “Should a donor or his/her immediate family need life-saving blood, these plans may reduce some medical costs associated with blood transfusions.”



Details can vary from plan to plan, but there is financial reimbursement for blood institute-related fees not covered by insurance up to 100 percent for red blood cells, and up to 20 percent for apheresis platelets or plasma, depending on the plan.



“A plan begins after first blood donation, and is automatically available for up to one year after one's most recent donation,” Nieuwenhof said.



There is also a Donor Group Benefit Plan which works basically the same way as the Donor Benefit Plan.



In order to qualify as a donor group, the group must have annual blood donations equal to or greater than 25 percent of its member or employee count.



“My ultimate goal is that every blood drive sponsored by the 913 AG is a huge success, and our total contributions set the standard for others to follow,” Gentry said.



Credits can be designated for those any hospital anywhere for the donor, their spouse or any tax-dependent children.



Arkansas Blood Institute is a non-profit blood center whose volunteer donors provide every drop of blood needed by patients in over 25 Arkansas hospitals, including CHI St Vincent hospitals, Arkansas Heart Hospital and Conway Regional Hospital. Blood is delivered from the Little Rock donor center to hospitals in the area. The blood is from donors at local blood drives and other donors in the region.



“The need for blood donations is constant. Patients in Arkansas hospitals have needs 365-days-year, whether it's for scheduled treatments or for emergencies,” Nieuwenhof said. “Since there is no substitute for human blood, supplies must be constantly renewed. It can't be stored for more than 42 days, so we count on donors giving regularly at blood drives and in the donor center.”



“I am pleased that the 913th Airlift Group reached its goal of 26 units,” she said. “That's a potential of 78 lives saved just by your unit. Thank you for allowing Arkansas Blood Institute to partner with you.”



For those who don’t qualify for either the Individual or Group Donor Benefit Plans, there is the Credit Benefit Plan, which is a more limited benefit to a patient using blood.



For more information on these plans: http://arkbi.org/blood-donors/donor-benefit-plans/