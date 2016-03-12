'Tis Better to Give

U.S. Air Force Reserve Staff Sgt. Jillian McCambridge, air transportation, 96th Aerial Port Squadron, looks on as Clifton Cogshell, a phlebotomist for the Arkansas Blood Institute (ABI), prepares to draw blood, Dec. 3, 2016, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Airmen from the 913 AG did their part to support the community, and in turn their own families, by donating more than 26 units of blood to the Arkansas Blood Institute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Walston/Released)

