    'Tis Better to Give

    LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2016

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Walston 

    913th Airlift Group

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Staff Sgt. Jillian McCambridge, air transportation, 96th Aerial Port Squadron, looks on as Clifton Cogshell, a phlebotomist for the Arkansas Blood Institute (ABI), prepares to draw blood, Dec. 3, 2016, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Airmen from the 913 AG did their part to support the community, and in turn their own families, by donating more than 26 units of blood to the Arkansas Blood Institute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Walston/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 12:14
    Photo ID: 3084970
    VIRIN: 161203-F-KL377-011
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 'Tis Better to Give, by MSgt Jeff Walston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

