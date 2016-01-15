Lt. Col. Patti L. Fries assumed command of the 131st Medical Group during a ceremony here during drill weekend Jan. 10.



"You deserve nothing less than my best, and I'll give it to you, that is my promise," said Fries in her remarks after taking the group guidon from Col. Michael Francis, 131st Bomb Wing commander.



"We are the maintainers of the most valuable Air Force asset: the people," said Fries of the medical professionals she now commands. "I cannot say enough about the Citizen-Airmen of the 131st Medical Group and their unwavering commitment. You are some of the finest men and women I have served with."



Fries, an optometrist and longstanding drill status guardsman with the group, takes command following Col. Joan E. Peterson, who retired in September after 30 years of military service.



"Inspiration is how you get people to follow you," said Francis. "Lieutenant Colonel Fries is a real gem and I have no doubts about her ability to inspire, lead and manage."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2016 Date Posted: 01.04.2017 09:24 Story ID: 219273 Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fries takes command of the 131st Medical Group, by SSgt Brittany Cannon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.