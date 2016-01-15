(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fries takes command of the 131st Medical Group

    Fries takes command of the 131st Medical Group

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Brittany Cannon | Lt. Col. Patti Fries receives the 131st Medical Group guidon from Col Mike Francis,...... read more read more

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2016

    Story by Staff Sgt. Brittany Cannon 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Lt. Col. Patti L. Fries assumed command of the 131st Medical Group during a ceremony here during drill weekend Jan. 10.

    "You deserve nothing less than my best, and I'll give it to you, that is my promise," said Fries in her remarks after taking the group guidon from Col. Michael Francis, 131st Bomb Wing commander.

    "We are the maintainers of the most valuable Air Force asset: the people," said Fries of the medical professionals she now commands. "I cannot say enough about the Citizen-Airmen of the 131st Medical Group and their unwavering commitment. You are some of the finest men and women I have served with."

    Fries, an optometrist and longstanding drill status guardsman with the group, takes command following Col. Joan E. Peterson, who retired in September after 30 years of military service.

    "Inspiration is how you get people to follow you," said Francis. "Lieutenant Colonel Fries is a real gem and I have no doubts about her ability to inspire, lead and manage."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 09:24
    Story ID: 219273
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fries takes command of the 131st Medical Group, by SSgt Brittany Cannon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Missouri Air National Guard
    131st Medical Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT