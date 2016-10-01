(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fries takes command of the 131st Medical Group

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Cannon 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Lt. Col. Patti Fries receives the 131st Medical Group guidon from Col Mike Francis, 131st Bomb Wing Commander, during the assumption of command ceremony at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Jan 10. “You deserve nothing less than my best, and I’ll give it to you, that is my promise,” said Fries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Cannon)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2016
    Air National Guard
    Missouri Air National Guard
    131st Medical Group

