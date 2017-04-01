1st TSC Provides HR Support for the entire U.S. CENTCOM Mission

The 1st Sustainment Command (Theater), 14th Human Resources Sustainment Center forward deployed mission is to provide theater-level human resources for postal, causality and personnel accountability operations.

Led by Col. Angela L. Bowie, director, 14th HRSC, 1st TSC and Sgt. Maj. Annette C. Townsend, 14th HRSC, 1st TSC, both are natives of Chicago, Illinois, and a dynamic group of Soldiers. Their mission is to support the Army and Joint Forces.

“My Soldiers are very talented and possess the skill set necessary to communicate and provide support to not only the Army but Joint Forces across the 20 countries in the U.S. Central Command area of operations,” said Bowie. “The 14th HRSC is responsible for supporting Army, Joint and Multinational Forces.”

Postal operations play a key role in the 14th HRSC mission to keep forces connected with Family and friends, but it also delivers vital equipment needed to sustain the warfighter and support elements.

“Every Soldier remembers their first piece of mail,” said Sgt. 1st Class Matthew J. Jones, postal operations noncommissioned officer in charge, 14th HRSC, and native of Brooklyn, New York. “Our mission is absolutely essential to the morale of every Soldier deployed to the CENTCOM AOR. That Soldier on the forward operating base would not experience the joy of opening that piece of mail without the hard work and dedication of our deployed postal assets serving is dark distant places.”

The 14th HRSC works closely with the sustainers to ensure mail is delivered in a timely manner.

“The scope of how much mail is delivered is unbelievable. It’s not just a sack of mail thrown over a shoulder,” said Jones. “On a daily basis, there is an average of more than 150,000 lbs. of mail per day delivered into theater.

Serving in the world’s greatest all-volunteer force is an honor. The 14th HRSC Soldiers take great pride in the mission of taking care of those Soldiers that have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

“As the Theater Casualty Assistance Center, we are responsible for the proper reporting of all theater casualties and assisting Family members throughout the CENTCOM AOR,” said Sgt. 1st Class Janette Duarte, TCAC noncommissioned officer in charge, 1st TSC, and native of Modesto, California. “We operate 24/7 to ensure all reports are submitted to Causality and Mortuary Affairs Operations Center in Ft. Knox, Kentucky.”

As the Army and Joint Forces operation across the CENTCOM AOR, combatant commanders need to know the location of personnel and assets at all times enabling them make sound timely decisions. The 14th HRSC steps up to the responsibility of planning and providing technical guidance to all HR assets in the CENTCOM AOR.

“Personnel accountability is one of the most critical functions that HR Soldiers perform,” said Chief Warrant Officer Kymila Cheese, Defense Theater Accountability System chief, 14th HRSC, and native of Atlanta, Georgia. “PA is important because it has a direct impact on readiness. HR Soldiers at all echelons must be able to clearly articulate to commanders the readiness posture of their unit; hence combat power.”

The 1st TSC is postured to meet all CENTCOM sustainment mission requirements. It’s an organization of dynamic leaders and strong teams where adaptation and innovation are the norm, and Soldiers take pride in living the Army Values, said Townsend.

