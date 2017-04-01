The 1st Sustainment Command (Theater), 14th Human Resources Sustainment Center forward deployed mission is to provide theater-level human resources for postal, causality and personnel accountability operations.
Led by Col. Angela L. Bowie, director, 14th HRSC, 1st TSC and Sgt. Maj. Annette C. Townsend, 14th HRSC, 1st TSC, both are natives of Chicago, Illinois, and a dynamic group of Soldiers. Their mission is to support the Army and Joint Forces.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 08:43
|Photo ID:
|3084626
|VIRIN:
|170104-A-RI813-001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|AS SALIYAH, QA
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Hometown:
|MODESTO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|PHENIX CITY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st TSC Provides HR Support for the entire U.S. CENTCOM Mission, by MSG Duane Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
1st TSC Provides HR Support for the entire U.S. CENTCOM Mission
LEAVE A COMMENT