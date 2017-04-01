(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st TSC Provides HR Support for the entire U.S. CENTCOM Mission

    1st TSC Provides HR Support for the entire U.S. CENTCOM Mission

    AS SALIYAH, QATAR

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Duane Brown 

    1st Sustainment Command (Theater) Public Affairs

    The 1st Sustainment Command (Theater), 14th Human Resources Sustainment Center forward deployed mission is to provide theater-level human resources for postal, causality and personnel accountability operations.
    Led by Col. Angela L. Bowie, director, 14th HRSC, 1st TSC and Sgt. Maj. Annette C. Townsend, 14th HRSC, 1st TSC, both are natives of Chicago, Illinois, and a dynamic group of Soldiers. Their mission is to support the Army and Joint Forces.

    1st TSC Provides HR Support for the entire U.S. CENTCOM Mission

