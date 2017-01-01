(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Naval Hospital Bremerton Welcomes First Baby

    Naval Hospital Bremerton Welcomes First Baby

    BREMERTON , WA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2017

    Story by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton

    Bremerton, WASH. – The New Year celebration at Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Northwest Beginnings Family Birth Center officially began 27 minutes into 2017 with the arrival of the first baby born.
    Proud parents Lynzi and John Austin Kidwell, celebrated the birth of their son, James Hollis, who was born Jan. 1, 2017 at 12:27 a.m. Pacific Standard Time, and weighed 9 pounds, four ounces.

    Kidwell is assigned to Submarine Development Squadron 5. Lynzi is a native of Millbury, Mass., John is from San Antonio, Texas, and they currently reside in Poulsbo, Wash.

    New-born James is the family's second child. Both mother and baby are doing well.

    “He was a week earlier than expected. The water broke and we had to come in,” said Lynzi.

    The Kidwell’s two and a half year old daughter, Charlotte immediately became quite attached to her younger brother.

    “She is so sweet with him. She’s already hugging on him,” Lynzi said.

    The staff at Northwest Beginnings Family Birth Center was busy taking deliveries from the stork throughout December. There were 46 new babies for December.

    Overall, Naval Hospital Bremerton recorded 683 births for 2016, an average of approximately 57 per month.

    TAGS

    Naval Hospital bremerton
    NHB

