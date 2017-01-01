Naval Hospital Bremerton Welcomes First Baby

Photo By Douglas Stutz | The New Year first baby James Hollis Kidwell, born 27 minutes into Jan. 2017, nestles...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | The New Year first baby James Hollis Kidwell, born 27 minutes into Jan. 2017, nestles in his mother's - Lynzi Kidwell - during a 'New Born Care Clinic' appointment at Naval Hospital Bremerton's Northwest Beginning Family Birth Center. NHB delivered 45 other new borns in December, and 683 overall for 2016, for an average of approximately 57 a month (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Bremerton, WASH. – The New Year celebration at Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Northwest Beginnings Family Birth Center officially began 27 minutes into 2017 with the arrival of the first baby born.

Proud parents Lynzi and John Austin Kidwell, celebrated the birth of their son, James Hollis, who was born Jan. 1, 2017 at 12:27 a.m. Pacific Standard Time, and weighed 9 pounds, four ounces.



Kidwell is assigned to Submarine Development Squadron 5. Lynzi is a native of Millbury, Mass., John is from San Antonio, Texas, and they currently reside in Poulsbo, Wash.



New-born James is the family's second child. Both mother and baby are doing well.



“He was a week earlier than expected. The water broke and we had to come in,” said Lynzi.



The Kidwell’s two and a half year old daughter, Charlotte immediately became quite attached to her younger brother.



“She is so sweet with him. She’s already hugging on him,” Lynzi said.



The staff at Northwest Beginnings Family Birth Center was busy taking deliveries from the stork throughout December. There were 46 new babies for December.



Overall, Naval Hospital Bremerton recorded 683 births for 2016, an average of approximately 57 per month.