(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Hospital Bremerton Welcomes First Baby

    Naval Hospital Bremerton Welcomes First Baby

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2017

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton

    The New Year first baby James Hollis Kidwell, born 27 minutes into Jan.
    2017, nestles in his mother's - Lynzi Kidwell - during a 'New Born Care Clinic' appointment at Naval Hospital Bremerton's Northwest Beginning Family Birth Center. NHB delivered 45 other new borns in December, and 683 overall for 2016, for an average of approximately 57 a month (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2017
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 15:52
    Photo ID: 3084032
    VIRIN: 170103-N-HU933-005
    Resolution: 1272x1908
    Size: 304.33 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Bremerton Welcomes First Baby, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Hospital Bremerton Welcomes First Baby

    TAGS

    Naval Hospital Bremerton
    NHB
    Northwest Beginnings Family Birth Center
    New Year baby

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT