Naval Hospital Bremerton Welcomes First Baby

The New Year first baby James Hollis Kidwell, born 27 minutes into Jan.

2017, nestles in his mother's - Lynzi Kidwell - during a 'New Born Care Clinic' appointment at Naval Hospital Bremerton's Northwest Beginning Family Birth Center. NHB delivered 45 other new borns in December, and 683 overall for 2016, for an average of approximately 57 a month (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB Public Affairs)

