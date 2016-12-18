CSM Daniels assumes responsibility of the 650th RSG

Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Col. Toni A. Glover, 650th Regional Support Group commander, passes the...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Col. Toni A. Glover, 650th Regional Support Group commander, passes the noncommissioned officer sword, which is used to signify the transfer of responsibility, to Command Sgt. Maj. Darin S. Daniels, a Mesa, Arizona resident, in a change of responsibility ceremony at the George W. Dunaway Army Reserve Center in Sloan, Nevada December 18. In his civilian capacity, Daniels serves as a Firefighter/Paramedic on the Phoenix Fire Department. see less | View Image Page

SLOAN, Nev. - Col. Toni A. Glover, 650th Regional Support Group commander, was present at the George W. Dunaway Army Reserve Center to pass the 650th RSG command sergeant major position to Command Sgt. Maj. Darin S. Daniels, a Mesa, Arizona resident, in a change of responsibility ceremony in Sloan, Nevada December 18.



Daniels enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1992 as an Orthopedic Specialist. His first duty assignment was USA MEDDAC at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Daniels’ military education includes the Primary Leadership Development Course, Total Army Instructor Trainer Course and the Sergeant’s Major Academy. His civilian education includes a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology from Colombia College and a Master of Arts Degree in Organizational Management from the University of Phoenix.



During the ceremony, Daniels was energized and ready to assume his new assignment. He thanked Col. Glover for this opportunity and his family for all their love, support and sacrifice they have invested.



“I’m excited for the opportunity to coach, train, lead and mentor the Soldiers of the 650th RSG,” said Daniels. “I will strive to provide experience, mentorship, guidance and leadership to the officers, NCOs, Soldiers and family members of this brigade.”



The Las Vegas desert can be hotter than hot, but in December this was one of the coldest days of the year, so the ceremony was held in the drill hall. The unit’s Soldiers and Daniels’ family were in attendance.



In the middle of the drill hall the official ceremony took place. The transfer of responsibility is significant in many ways. They are the building blocks for the future of achievement. During this ceremony, the noncommissioned officer sword was used to signify the transfer of responsibility.



First Sgt. Barry Cox, 650th RSG first sergeant, held the NCO sword and presented it to the official party. He passed the sword to Sgt. Maj. Keith Christie, the interim command sergeant major, who then passed it to Col. Glover, signifying the yielding of the responsibility. She then passed it to Daniels, transferring the responsibility of the unit, who then returned it to Cox for safe keeping.



“I personally selected Command Sgt. Maj. Daniels from a list of qualified candidates because he has demonstrated the necessary qualities that a strong leader needs,” said Glover. “The command sergeant major not only supports the units’ Soldiers they are also the aide to the unit commander and I am confident that he will be very successful here at the support group.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Mario Canizales, who was the former 650th RSG command sergeant major, could not be in attendance because he was at Ft. Hood, Texas, with the 314th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, who are preparing to deploy to Iraq.



“When you look at the accomplishments over the last 14 months, it’s apparent that Command Sgt. Maj. Mario Canizales contributed vastly to my team,” said Glover. “Under his leadership the brigade has been recognized for everything from conducting the first command wide First Sgt. Worship under the 79th SSC to having the best run Best Warrior Competition.”



In his civilian capacity, Daniels serves as a Firefighter/Paramedic on the Phoenix Fire Department. He has two combat tours under his belt, including one for Operation Iraqi Freedom. He is married to his wife Andrea and has seven children including Erika, Bryce, Caleb, Alma, Olga, Francisco, and Daniel.



The 650th RSG is aligned under the 311th Sustainment Command and has control of three battalions: 314th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 469th CSSB and the 483rd Transportation Battalion. Its area of operation spans over three states, including California, Nevada and Arizona.