CSM Daniels assumes responsibility of the 650th RSG

Col. Toni A. Glover, 650th Regional Support Group commander, passes the noncommissioned officer sword, which is used to signify the transfer of responsibility, to Command Sgt. Maj. Darin S. Daniels, a Mesa, Arizona resident, in a change of responsibility ceremony at the George W. Dunaway Army Reserve Center in Sloan, Nevada December 18. In his civilian capacity, Daniels serves as a Firefighter/Paramedic on the Phoenix Fire Department.

