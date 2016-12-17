(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CSM Daniels assumes responsibility of the 650th RSG

    CSM Daniels assumes responsibility of the 650th RSG

    SLOAN, NV, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2016

    Photo by Capt. Fernando Ochoa 

    311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Col. Toni A. Glover, 650th Regional Support Group commander, passes the noncommissioned officer sword, which is used to signify the transfer of responsibility, to Command Sgt. Maj. Darin S. Daniels, a Mesa, Arizona resident, in a change of responsibility ceremony at the George W. Dunaway Army Reserve Center in Sloan, Nevada December 18. In his civilian capacity, Daniels serves as a Firefighter/Paramedic on the Phoenix Fire Department.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2016
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017
    Photo ID: 3083407
    VIRIN: 161217-A-VA095-574
    Resolution: 2629x2264
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: SLOAN, NV, US 
    CSM Daniels assumes responsibility of the 650th RSG

