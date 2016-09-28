A New Vision for MacDill's "No-Fail" Mission: Mission Focused…Valued Airmen.

The philosophy is simple: you can’t manage Airmen into battle; they have to be led. This is how 6th Air Mobility Wing leadership is building on MacDill's mission, vision and priorities moving forward.



The Mission: Rapid Global Mobility, Worldwide DV Airlift & Unmatched Installation Support



Looking at the “new” mission statement at a glance could leave you guessing as to how it actually changed. The big addition to the mission statement is the inclusion of, “Worldwide DV Airlift.”



“The actual mission here at MacDill hasn’t really changed,” said Chief Master Sgt. Melanie Noel, command chief of the 6th Air Mobility Wing. “What has changed; however, is we are doing right by the 310th Airlift Squadron and recognizing the hard work those Airmen do every single day by putting their mission into the wing’s overall mission statement.”



This mindset extends to the wing’s new vision statement as well. Transitioning from 24 months of serious mission focus, Team MacDill is moving its focus to recognizing the efforts of Airmen without sacrificing operational readiness.



The Vision: Mission Focused…Valued Airmen.



According to Col. Jennifer Crossman, vice commander of the 6th AMW, Airmen understand the “mission focused,” portion of the vision statement.



“The Airmen here have been working hard for a long time, and they know we have a no-fail mission. They work hard every day to show us that,” said Crossman. “It’s about time we trust them enough to stop foot-stomping, ‘mission, mission, mission,’ all the time. We’re changing our vector a little to make sure Airmen understand that we value them as people and we value their sacrifices.



“It’s key for Airmen to know their role in the wing getting its mission done; especially for them to value what they do,” said Crossman. “We need our mid- to front-line supervisors to show their Airmen where they fit into the puzzle.”



So what does that look like?



“Airmen have to be inspired to do the job,” said Noel. “That starts by valuing them as people first. These can’t just be words on paper, either. It has to be something, as a wing, that we practice on a daily basis. If the ‘Valued Airmen’ piece is done by all of us, we will drive the mission so much more than us just giving the checkmark and, ‘good job,’ at the end of the day.”



“These young Airmen coming in are completely different than those of us who have been in 20 – 25 years,” said Crossman. “They have a completely different perspective, and it’s going to feel uncomfortable when we break down the barriers of, ‘we’ve always done it this way,’ but, gosh, let’s try it.”



The Priorities: 1. Constant readiness; 2. Develop Airmen; and 3. Build teams.



According to Noel, constant readiness means being ready to execute the mission at a moment’s notice. Additionally, it’s part of the roles and responsibilities of enlisted members to not only know their job, but to mentor and develop the future of the force.



Looking down at the nametapes on her uniform, Noel covered the, “Air Force,” portion of the, “U.S. Air Force,” nametape to make her last point.



“Building Teams… there isn’t a single Airmen out there who could carry out the entire mission the nation needs us to do,” said Noel. “It’s all about US. We can’t do this alone. Let’s build effective, efficient teams that we can lean on and take care of each other.”

