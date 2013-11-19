Date Taken: 11.19.2013 Date Posted: 12.30.2016 14:19 Photo ID: 3081843 VIRIN: 131119-F-ID984-002 Resolution: 2784x1848 Size: 2.82 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, A New Vision for MacDill's "No-Fail" Mission: Mission Focused…Valued Airmen, by SSgt Ned T. Johnston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.