    A New Vision for MacDill's "No-Fail" Mission: Mission Focused…Valued Airmen

    A New Vision for MacDill's "No-Fail" Mission: Mission Focused…Valued Airmen

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2013

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ned T. Johnston 

    6th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Darrian Gordon, 6th Communications Squadron airfield systems technician, inspects a radio interface card for physical damage at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Nov. 18, 2013. These cards ensure that air traffic control Airmen can communicate with aircraft in their area of responsibility.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2013
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 14:19
    Photo ID: 3081843
    VIRIN: 131119-F-ID984-002
    Resolution: 2784x1848
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A New Vision for MacDill's "No-Fail" Mission: Mission Focused…Valued Airmen, by SSgt Ned T. Johnston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    A New Vision for MacDill's "No-Fail" Mission: Mission Focused…Valued Airmen.

    MacDill Air Force Base

