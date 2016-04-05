First Sergeants provide resources, mentor Airmen, advise unit commanders

Photo By Airman Daniel Garcia | Master Sgt. Kristy Gates, 375th Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, goes over a...... read more read more Photo By Airman Daniel Garcia | Master Sgt. Kristy Gates, 375th Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, goes over a list of resources with an Airman in her office April 27, 2016 at Scott Air Force Base Illinois. The duties of a first sergeant include advising the commander on a range of topics including the health, discipline, mentoring, well-being, career progression and professional development of all enlisted members. (U. S. Air Force photo by Airman Daniel Garcia) see less | View Image Page

Some people think First Sergeants' only role is to enforce discipline and standards. However, Master Sgt. Kristy Gates, 375th Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, said there is more to sporting the diamond than enforcing discipline; she prefers being a mentor and making sure she takes care of her Airmen.



"Looking out for the rights of our Airmen and their welfare is not just my job, but something we all should be doing," said Gates. "Discipline and mentorship is a balancing act; good mentorship prevents disciplinary actions."



First sergeants are also responsible for advising the commander on a range of topics including the health, discipline, mentoring, well-being, career progression and professional development of all enlisted members.



Gates said she was terrified when finding out she was selected for this duty assignment, because she heard stories about how time-demanding the job can be. Although Gates has only six months of experience in her current role, she has 19 years of military experience to draw from, which has helped her take on this challenge.



"I have always been optimistic and walked into any situation with a good attitude, and after weighing my outcomes, I wouldn't change my decision one bit," said Gates.



When it comes to developing her Airmen, Gates said she likes to give them ideas for goals as well as encourage them to keep striving for the "whole person" concept.

"Our time in the military is only a moment in time--whether we stay in for 20 years or get out in four, there will always be the next life, which we should be preparing for at all times," said Gates.



"Education, networking, and being optimistic and humble will carry an individual far. I'm not perfect, and I let them know we all make mistakes. What matters is how we bounce back and learn from those mistakes, so we can pass on our experiences to others, in order to make their lives a little easier."



Gates said she feels that mentorship doesn't always come from the top of the totem pole to the bottom, and she enjoys learning from her younger Airmen as well.



"Mentorship opens the door to new ideas and ways of thinking," said Gates.



"The experiences we go through in life are tools that help us get through situations, so why not share them as a way to mentor or be mentored. Be open to communication. I like to take the good information and discard the bad from my mentors, until I create a puzzle that fits me."



Airman First Class George Davis, 15th Operational Weather Squadron forecaster, said he was pleased to find out that his first sergeant wasn't just appointed to get people in trouble, but was a great resource when he needed assistance in his personal life.



"My first shirt was there for me when I was having trouble moving in and adjusting to a new area," said Davis. "He's someone who truly cares about his Airmen and goes above and beyond for them. That's someone I can look up and aspire to imitate."



Sometimes, in her first sergeant role, Gates has to discipline her Airmen. Even though that is not her favorite part of the job, she knows it will provide them with an opportunity to grow.



"I've had to do two Article 15s, two discharges and a Letter of Reprimand," said Gates. "I truly believe in progressive discipline, and in these two cases we made sure that even though they were being discharged, they still had the opportunity to learn from the situation. They're still human beings."



Gates said her ultimate goal is to not fail in providing her Airmen what they need to thrive in the military and in their personal life because it will help them accomplish the mission.



"I always treat my Airmen with compassion," said Gates. "I've learned that if they are happy at work, then nine times out of 10, they are happy at home and vice versa. I want to provide as many sources as possible to eliminate a small situation from escalating by sharing sources and providing opportunities to go to free classes provided by the Airman and Family Readiness Center and other organizations here on base.



"If they feel like they're being taken care of then they will give 110 percent here at work. Always remember, when dealing with individuals, you will never regret being kind."