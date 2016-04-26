Master Sgt. Kristy Gates, 375th Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, goes over a list of resources with an Airman in her office April 27, 2016 at Scott Air Force Base Illinois. The duties of a first sergeant include advising the commander on a range of topics including the health, discipline, mentoring, well-being, career progression and professional development of all enlisted members. (U. S. Air Force photo by Airman Daniel Garcia)
This work, 160426-F-SH665-009, by Amn Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
First Sergeants provide resources, mentor Airmen, advise unit commanders
