(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    160426-F-SH665-009

    160426-F-SH665-009

    IL, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2016

    Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Master Sgt. Kristy Gates, 375th Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, goes over a list of resources with an Airman in her office April 27, 2016 at Scott Air Force Base Illinois. The duties of a first sergeant include advising the commander on a range of topics including the health, discipline, mentoring, well-being, career progression and professional development of all enlisted members. (U. S. Air Force photo by Airman Daniel Garcia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 12:49
    Photo ID: 3081742
    VIRIN: 160426-F-SH665-009
    Resolution: 5269x3517
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: IL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 160426-F-SH665-009, by Amn Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    First Sergeants provide resources, mentor Airmen, advise unit commanders

    TAGS

    Security
    Sergeant
    Forces
    First
    Gates
    Kristy

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT