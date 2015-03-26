Preparing for hurricane season: 403rd Wing completes evacuation exercise

Courtesy Photo | A 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron C-130J exits Keesler Air Force Base during a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron C-130J exits Keesler Air Force Base during a hurricane evacuation exercise March 24. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Brian J. Lamar) see less | View Image Page

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Tropical storms and hurricanes can cause devastating damage, which is why the 403rd Wing conducted a hurricane evacuation exercise here March 22-25.



Having a plan of action is vital during hurricane season so when the wing had to move their C-130Js to the Gulfport Combat Readiness Center to make room for more than 30 aircraft coming to Keesler to be on display during this weekend's airshow the Air Force Reserve unit used it as an opportunity to practice evacuating their aircraft.



In addition to flying the aircraft to a safe location, the exercise provided leadership with the opportunity to review plans and checklists and discuss courses of actions for such an emergency, said Lt. Col. Allyson Chauvin, 403rd Wing director of inspections.



"It was also an opportunity for unit control centers to get accountability of their personnel and review checklist items for preparing facilities and the base," said Chauvin.



As the director of inspections, Chauvin is responsible for evaluating four major graded areas of wing readiness: Managing Resources, Leading People, Improving the Unit and Executing the Mission. This week's exercise was one of several that will be conducted this year to assess wing readiness and its ability to complete the mission, she said. The wing is required to demonstrate its ability to respond to a severe weather event every two years, so a hurricane evacuation scenario fit perfectly before the airshow, she added.



The aircraft evacuation portion of the exercise went smoothly for maintenance and operations personnel.



"They know their business and do it very well," Chauvin said. "Some of the things we need to focus on are the unexpected events that happen when a hurricane or severe weather event comes along."



Master Sgt. Lucas Applewhite, 403rd Security Forces Squadron action officer, ran the unit control center for his squadron and was an alternate emergency operations center representative. He implemented directives from leadership, ran checklists and maintained accountability of his unit members and their families.



"It was a good learning experience," he said. "We found that we have some questions that need to be answered before hurricane season. It really made you think about what you would do in a real-world situation, which is what these exercises are designed to do."



This was great preparation for next month's 81st Training Wing HURCON (hurricane condition) exercise, which focuses on storm preparedness, Chauvin said. Hurricane season starts June 1 and ends Nov. 30.



"This week's exercise was a great review of our unit specific requirements," said Chauvin. "And, we will have another opportunity next month to focus on those areas that need a little more work. It's important to be prepared, know your unit checklists and requirements, and have an evacuation plan in place for you and your family."