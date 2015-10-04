Airmen and Family Day, Spouse Tour May 2, sign up this UTA

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- The 403rd Wing Airmen and Family Day is May 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Keesler Marina.



This year, the day will include a tour for spouses of reservists beginning at 7:30 a.m. and then the wing picnic kicks off at 10 a.m.



"This is an important event to bring the 403rd Wing family together and thank them for all of the hard work and sacrifices they make throughout the year to accomplish the mission," said Col. Frank L. Amodeo, 403rd Wing commander.



Spouses will have the opportunity to tour the 403d Wing's 41st Aerial Port Squadron, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, WC-130J and the 81st Training Wing's 81st Medical Group. Reservists must nominate their spouse for the event and forms are due to the 403d Wing Public Affairs Office April 13.



The 403rd Wing Human Resources Development Council is planning Airmen and Family Day. Capt Nicholas Foreman, 403rd Operational Support Squadron, is the project officer.



"This event has something to offer for everyone and will be a lot of fun," said Foreman.



The day will feature the standard picnic fare of hamburgers and hot dogs. Entertainment will consist of live music, a dunk tank, as well as other fun contests, said Foreman. There will also be games, a rock climbing wall, bouncy pits, face painting and craft activities for children, he added.



Wing members and family members who would like to attend Airmen and Family Day must purchase tickets during this Unit Training Assembly. The picnic costs $2 for Airmen and $1 for each guest. Reservists who want to nominate their spouse for the tour or need more information can call 403rd Wing Public Affairs at 228-377-2056.



Wing Reservists may wear appropriate civilian attire to Family Day at the Keesler Marina. Individuals who would like to volunteer to assist with the event or need additional information can contact Foreman at 228-377-0986 or 337-794-2573.

