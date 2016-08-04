JBA goes purple for Month of the Military Child

Photo By Airman 1st Class Rustie Kramer | Terrell Dean, teacher’s assistant, and students celebrate the month of the military...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Rustie Kramer | Terrell Dean, teacher’s assistant, and students celebrate the month of the military child at the Joint Base Andrews Child Development Center Three April 7, 2016. The students and faculty participated in a “purple” parade to kick of the month long celebration to honor military youth for the important role they play in contributing to the strength of the military family. The children wore placards that contained the Military Child’s Creed. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Rustie Kramer/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md.--Team Andrews kicked off the Month of the Military Child with a “purple” parade at Child Development Center Three April 7, 2016.



Month of the Military Child, established in 1989 by former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger, is a month long celebration to honor military youth for the role they play in contributing to the strength of the military family.



“In a way the children do support the parents, they support our country too in their own way,” said Sharon Iniarte, 11th Force Support Squadron Child Development Center Three assistant director. “We want to recognize their role in supporting active duty members.”



The participants of the parade, led by Col. Bradley Hoagland, 11th Wing/ Joint Base Andrews commander, wore purple for the celebration. Each classroom and age group had a theme and activities included wearing hats and carrying signs made by the students during enrichment activities. Many signs included the Military Child’s Creed.



“It’s just celebrating everything they go through and letting them know that we care about them and how important they are,” said Chandre Coleman, 11th FSS CDC Three director.



MOTMC has a different theme each week. For example, April 4-9 is dedicated to health and has scheduled activities for parents and children.



For more information, visit the Andrews Child Development Center’s Facebook page.