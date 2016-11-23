JBA Golf Course rich in history, smiles

The rising sun casts a glistening glow across the dew clinging to the grass on The Courses at Andrews as golfers arrive for their daily game.



For many, these distinctive picturesque characteristics of golfing draw them back to the sport time and time again.



Mike Thomas, The Courses at Andrews general manager, said that, at Joint Base Andrews, this pull stems from a rich history rooted in caring for those who serve the U.S.



The golf course was developed more than 60 years ago during the transition of the Army Air Corps to the Air Force.



“Golf was in its climb at that point,” Thomas said. “It was a favorite of military people and it was established along with building up the base to be an Air Force community.”



It began as an 18-hole course, which became oversaturated with people, so more were built. It eventually became a 54-hole course and the largest in the Department of Defense.



During golf season, meaning when the weather is 70 degrees and sunny outside, the course averages about 500 to 600 visitors daily. A round of golf takes about four hours, so days can start as early as 6 a.m. and end as late as 9 p.m.



“People will play golf until its dark and then hibernate out on the patio to rehash the game,” Thomas said. “Sportsmanship is about that magical shot. It’s like being a game hunter and saying, ‘I caught that bear.’”



Golf is a universal sport that can be played by anyone, regardless of gender or age, making it a favorite by a wide demographic.



“In golf, you’re not powerlifting and you don’t have to run a marathon,” Thomas said. “A senior person can get the same enjoyment as a person in their teens. It’s an individual sport or an interaction between multiple people. You’re competing against yourself every time.”





It was a combination of unique characteristics about The Courses at Andrews that drew former President Gerald R. Ford to play there for the first time in 1974, starting its legacy as the “president’s golf course,” said John DeShetler, 11th Wing historian.



“It’s amazing to see [JBA’s response] to the support and presence of our commander and chief when he comes out here to play,” Thomas said. “Watching the production of the motorcade while security forces jumps in there to defend never gets old.”



While President Barack Obama has played there an average of 20 times a year, attendance for other attendees can range from once a year for office events to 200 times for retirees.



The key to preserving an atmosphere conducive to a welcoming business takes place behind-the-scenes and in the hard work of the course’s more than 110 employees, Thomas emphasized.



“We have a deep passion throughout our workplace,” said Thomas. “In the kitchen, they may not all know much about golf, but they put their heart and soul into the sandwich. Maintenance crew is going to tell you how they stripe fairways, cut ruffs or rake sand traps.”



While this enthusiasm can be attributed to thorough training and strong leadership, it also stems from the relationship between the staff.



“Everyone who works up here at the clubhouse is like a family and we’re close with all the members,” said Sarah Henrikson, The Courses at Andrews professional shop sales associate and labor maintenance employee. “It’s a place that everybody feels welcome every day.”



Not only are they dedicated to making the golf course look in the best possible shape by cutting fairways, removing debris and emptying cups, they also aim to create a welcoming atmosphere through elevated, consistent service.



“We try to foster consistency, smiles, reverence, and understanding of D.C. political influences in all our staff,” Thomas said. “Passion and proper protocol lends credibility to one’s character, so these are important dictions of our philosophy.”



All these variables are strategically designed to create an environment at The Courses at Andrews that encourages visitors to want to return for another meal, round of golf, or event. In addition to the draw of the sport itself, Thomas said the quality and character of the organization is what makes the golf courses loved by many.



“We’re in the happiness business,” Thomas said. “You can’t put a value on those moments.”



The course is open year-round and hosts a general calendar of events in addition to unique events like cooking classes and adult Easter egg rolls. For more information on their events or to inquire about making a visit, please call 301-736-4887.

