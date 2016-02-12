AFSA decorates

The Sergeants Association includes all enlisted ranks, retirees and their spouses.



“We do this to honor our freedom fighters and to let them know we care,” said U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Mary Miller, 1st Combat Training Squadron NCOIC training and development. “Most of them don’t have family in the area, so it is nice to go by and lift their spirits.”



Miller said this year the number of volunteers has doubled. She was excited for the turn out. She loves seeing their interactions and giving the veterans something to look forward to.



Volunteers helped set up Christmas trees and took the opportunity to get to know some of the veterans.



“My favorite part of going to decorate was being able to go around and talk to the veterans,” said U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Maygen Straight. “They all had their own unique stories and experiences to share.”



Straight said this was her first time attending. She wants to continue volunteering as much as she can and is excited to return to the veterans’ home next week.



“I look forward to meeting the new troops each year,” said ret. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ron Evans, a resident of the Veterans’ Victory House. “It is nice to see and hear how much the military has changed.”



Evans was in the Air Force for 22 years and was a part of Operation Desert Storm.



“When I look around at all the young people in the military I realize this is it, this is my family, it makes me really happy when they come out,” Evans said.



If you’d like to get involved, contact the Air Force Sergeants Association to find the chapter in your area.

