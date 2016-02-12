AFSA decorates veterans home

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Maygan Straight, combat broadcaster with 1st Combat Camera Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, S.C., speaks with ret. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ron Evans during a visit to the Veterans Victory House, Walterboro, S.C., Dec. 2, 2016. Members of the Air Force Sergeants Association and volunteers gather annually to support local Veterans during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Picard)

