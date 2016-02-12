(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFSA decorates veterans home [Image 2 of 2]

    AFSA decorates veterans home

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Picard 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Maygan Straight, combat broadcaster with 1st Combat Camera Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, S.C., speaks with ret. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ron Evans during a visit to the Veterans Victory House, Walterboro, S.C., Dec. 2, 2016. Members of the Air Force Sergeants Association and volunteers gather annually to support local Veterans during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Picard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 16:26
    Photo ID: 3078421
    VIRIN: 161202-F-EY126-047
    Resolution: 4022x3260
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSA decorates veterans home [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

