    Cyber-Comm Exercise

    166th Communications Flight participates in cyber exercise

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley | NEW CASTLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Del.- Members of the 166th Communications Flight...... read more read more

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2016

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley 

    166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard

    A Cyber- Communications Exercise was held from Sept. 14-15 2016.

    The DNG Joint Operations Center and the 166th Airlift Wing Communications Flight worked with National Capital Region agencies during this two day communication exercise.

    Strengthening interagency partnerships, and improving response to hazardous emergencies were key focal points during this exercise. The effort of all participants was provided with the goal of saving lives and mitigating human suffering in the occurrence of a catastrophic event.

    The main exercise scenario involved National Guard units within the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Region III testing communication plans during the 58th Presidential Inauguration.

    Joint operation and tactical operation centers were stood up to communicate with a joint operation center in the District of Columbia.

    Two table exercises took place on both days of the exercise. On day one, participants responded to a simulated cyber communications scenario affecting civilian authorities and the FEMA, Region III.

    Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Spruill, superintendent, 166th Communications Flight, described one important task completed during the exercise, “We are testing each different communication mode to ensure that we can communicate with the joint operations center effectively.”

    On day two, the focus of the exercise involved a heightened tactical response of communications participants, and included exercise activities at the Delaware National Guard Training Site in Bethany Beach, Delaware.

    A major benefit to this communications exercise is the Joint Incident Site Communications Capability (JISCC).

    “The JISCC has a domestic operations tactical communication capability used as a command and control system during emergency situations in the state, said Maj. Michael Blair, commander, 166th Communications Flight.

    The JISCC allows diverse local, state, and federal agencies the capability to share information, and communications between agencies.

    This work, Cyber-Comm Exercise, by TSgt Gwendolyn Blakley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

