Army & Air Force Exchange Service Named a Military Friendly® Employer

For the fifth consecutive year, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been named a Military Friendly® Employer by Victory Media, publisher of G.I. Jobs and Military Spouse magazines.



The 14th annual list honors companies based on their long-term commitment to hiring veterans, retention programs for veterans and policies on National Guard and Reserve service.



“The Exchange is family serving family, and part of that is recognizing the experience and talents that veterans bring to the table,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Having been our customers, veterans bring a unique perspective to the Exchange team. We are honored to be recognized as a Military Friendly® Employer and will continue to recruit and hire from this pool of qualified candidates.”



The Exchange hired 1,239 veterans worldwide in 2016, and 12 percent of Exchange associates are veterans. To recruit veterans, the Exchange partners with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, Wounded Warrior Project, Operation Warfighter Program, White House Joining Forces, Feds Hire Vets and the Army Reserve Private Public Partnership Office.



The Exchange was featured along with other companies earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation in G.I. Jobs magazine’s December edition. This is the fifth consecutive year the Exchange has been recognized as a Military Friendly® Employer.



Veterans and others seeking employment with the Exchange can visit www.applymyexchange.com to view job postings.

