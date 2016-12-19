Troops in Iraq Can Enjoy a Turkey Dinner This Holiday Season Thanks to Exchange, DLA

While families around the world gather for the holidays, service members deployed to Iraq will be thousands of miles from friends and family.



The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) are bringing a taste of home to American troops who will be serving in the Middle East during the holidays, deploying frozen turkeys from the U.S. to the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center (BDSC) and Baghdad Embassy Complex (BEC) Exchanges.



Thirty-six turkeys were delivered to Baghdad Exchanges in time for troops to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, and stores still have plenty in stock for the holidays.



“It means the world to have the Exchange stocked with turkeys for the holidays,” said Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Buelna. “I have spent many holidays away from my family during my military service and have been impressed with the commitment that the Exchange demonstrates to the armed forces.”



The Exchange has offered dry goods to service members in Iraq since returning to the country last year. It first began offering frozen beef in April through a cooperative agreement with DLA with cooperation from the departments of Defense and State. The arrangement allows frozen products to enter the country through DLA Troop Support’s transport lines for dining facilities.

