Main Gate construction will lead to safer base

Photo By Airman BrieAnna Stillman | William McElveen, contracted backhoe operator, picks up dirt to move it to a different location at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 29, 2016. When finished, the new outbound lanes at the Main Gate will provide better traffic flow as well as more protection for Team Shaw members. (U.S. Air Froce photo by Airman 1st Class BrieAnna Stillman)

Main Gate renovations are scheduled to be complete February 2017 at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina.



The renovations, which began Oct. 15, are creating two additional serpentine outbound lanes that will keep the flow of traffic moving while making it more difficult for unauthorized vehicles to gain access to the base.



“Serpentine traffic lanes would slow a vehicle-forced entry using the outbound lanes to overtake the gate,” said Bob Jones, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron base pavements engineer. “Slowing the aggressor will provide greater response time to the threat by security forces.”



The new construction will aid in satisfying antiterrorism and force protection requirements.



“Creating these new lanes really helps the 20th SFS do our job to the best of our ability, giving us more reaction time and mitigating the threat posed by potential intruders to the base,” said 1st Lt. Sarah Adkins, 20th Security Forces Squadron alpha flight commander.



Speed management measures such as road alignment, speed bumps and barriers can help slow incoming vehicles before they reach the gate, giving SFS personnel ample time to respond to unauthorized activities.



Regular updates to security measures and staying vigilant for potential threats, Shaw AFB ensures the safety of its assets and personnel, allowing Team Shaw members, to focus on successfully accomplishing their respective missions.