    Recognizing AbilityOne members

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2016

    Story by Airman BrieAnna Stillman 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 20th Contracting Squadron hosted Team Shaw’s 17th Annual AbilityOne Picnic at the community center to celebrate and appreciate the work that AbilityOne employees do for Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina and the community, Oct. 21.

    The AbilityOne Picnic was hosted to show appreciation for these employees and raise awareness about disabilities in the work place.

    “I think it’s great to put on the AbilityOne Picnic for individuals with significant disabilities because I know they feel appreciated and it makes them more dedicated,” said Gina Parks, Source America business development executive. “They are proud to have jobs and they are loyal employees.”

    The AbilityOne Picnic was just one of three events taking place in support of National Disability Employment Awareness Month during October. The event served as an appreciation lunch for Team Shaw’s 70 disabled employees.
    “To see the impact of having a job in their lives is incredible,” said Tech. Sgt Sean Macheski-Brashear, 20th CONS contingency NCO in charge.

    Although these jobs have impacted the lives of AbilityOne members, they also bring diversity to the work environment.

    The picnic also recognized certain individuals with awards such as “Most Improved” and “Employee of the Month.”

    Maj. Christopher Jones, 20th CONS commander said, “It’s not about disability, it’s about ability.”

    As supporting wingmen to Team Shaw’s Airmen, AbilityOne members provide support to not only each other but to the 20th Fighter Wing to get the mission done.

