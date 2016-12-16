High Desert Shooting Match returns to Combat Center

MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — Brig. Gen. William F. Mullen III, Combat Center Commanding General, fired the ceremonial first shot to kick off the annual High Desert Regional Shooting Match at the Combat Center shooting range Dec. 16-18, 2016.

More than 45 comprised of Marine, sailor and civilian shooters participated in this year’s competition, which allowed them to refine their skills and gain points toward their distinguished marksmanship badges for all who participated.

“This is a fun event for everyone who comes out,” said Cpl. Corey Law, Combat Center Shooting Team. “This competition lasts for three days and each day we do something a little different.”

On the first day, participants fired rifles from the 1,000 yard line each shooter was given 30 minutes to make 20 scored shots. On the second day, competitors fired from the 200, 300 and 600 yard lines. The events required the shooters to shoot in the standing and the in the prone. Each shooter had the opportunity to use a variety of different rifles during the match, including the M40A1 sniper rifle and the M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System. On the third day, the competitors fired both rifles and pistols, such as the M1911.

“The civilian shooters that come out to the base love talking with the Marines and they learn things from each other throughout the competition,” said Gunnery Sgt. Jaren Wright, staff noncommissioned officer in charge, Marksmanship Training Unit. “But it is more about getting out here and having fun.”

Staff Sgt. Wayne Gallagher came in first place in the matches held on Friday and Saturday. Lt. Cmdr. Eric Villarreal won the rifle portion of Sunday’s match and Warrant Officer Jack Linke won the pistol portion.

