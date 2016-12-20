Airmen bolster base security force

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Daniel Heaton | Tech. Sgt. Steven Marcotte, the unit training manager for the 127th Security Forces...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Daniel Heaton | Tech. Sgt. Steven Marcotte, the unit training manager for the 127th Security Forces Squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, provides instruction on how to correctly use handcuffs to Airman 1st Class Anthony Bandy, an emergency management specialist on the base. Bandy was receiving the training to allow him to be able to serve as an augmentee to the Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Dan Heaton) see less | View Image Page

A group of 127th Wing Airmen at Selfridge Air National Guard Base recently completed specialized training to allow them to serve as augmentees to the Security Forces Airmen who typically provide law enforcement and security services on the base.



The augmentees could be utilized during a major emergency or other scenario on the base.



“The training that these Airmen received is not intended to certify them as law enforcement officers, but to give them the basics so that they would be able to provide support working alongside one of our fully-trained Security Forces Airmen,” explained Lt. Col. Richard Walmsley, commander of the 127th Security Forces Squadron. “Our wing motto is ‘We Stand Ready’ and the augmentee Airmen help us to live up to that responsibility.”



The augmentees, all volunteers from various squadrons around the base, were guided in packed week of classroom and hands-on training covering the gamut of Security Forces operations.



The augmentees are living up to the long-time U.S. military standard that Airmen are Airmen first, and practitioners of their particular career specialty second. In other words, all Airmen subscribe to the Air Force core value of placing of the needs of the service before their own needs.



Among the security volunteers was Airman 1st Class Clifford Mua, who typically works as a logistics specialist in the 127th Medical Group. In his civilian job, Mua works for DK Security, a contract firm that provides security services at Michigan National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters in Lansing, where Mua works, at Selfridge and other locations.



“I have a real interest in law enforcement,” said Mua, who was recently selected as the 127th Wing’s Airman of the Year. “I want to be a team player, so an opportunity to help out our Security Forces Squadron allowed me to do that.”



Walmsley said that another opportunity for Airmen to be trained as Security Forces augmentees will take place in 2017.