Diamonds in the Sky

Shirt, top or whatever other nickname they go by, first sergeants play a crucial role in their units. Many times that role is filled with unique and varying challenges.



For one first sergeant that challenge was participating in the exercise Red Flag-Alaska along with her unit; getting a first-hand look at what it takes to get the mission accomplished.



“This has been an amazing experience,” said Master Sgt. Dierdre Mister, 36th Airlift Squadron first sergeant. “Usually when people see aircrew or maintainers, they see them out of their work environment. They don’t know everything that they do and I didn’t know either.



“When these guys come out here for red flag it’s not a vacation, they work hard. I have learned so much more about them and the challenges they face here than I have looking at them from an outside perspective when I see them walking around the squadron.”



According to Mister, her biggest job during the exercise is being there for her Airmen; whether it’s getting lunch for people, helping with issues back home or just being someone to talk to.



“I like to see people smiling,” Mister said. “Being able to go out and do something for my folks, or if they are having a bad day and I’m able to put a smile on their face; that’s what makes me happy.”



For Mister becoming a first sergeant wasn’t a duty that just happened to be placed upon her. It was a goal that was planted very early in her career.



“I was at my first assignment at Kadena Air Force Base and my first shirt was Master Sgt. Cook. My grandmother passed away and I had to go on emergency leave. When everything happened I completely blanked out. I just remember the care that he took in making sure that I was able to get home, he helped me with everything. Next thing I know I was on the plan heading home to Illinois.



“I saw him the impact that he had on the unit and everyone in it, I knew then I wanted to be a first sergeant. Throughout my career I have watched the first sergeants that I come across and learn from their good and their bad. I ask myself what goodness do I want to bring to the squadron? What can I do to make it better and help people?”



The opportunity for Mister to be the JBER Red Flag-Alaska first sergeant not only allowed her to see what her unit does in the field, but also how they must work as a team to get things done.



“I had my first opportunity to fly on a C-130 during a mission and see everything that takes place before and after,” Mister said. “Seeing the maintainers and all the hard work and hours they put in; they don’t have their full team, so sometimes it’s only one person responsible for something. The engineer checking everything on the plane for the pilots. The loadmasters and all the physical work they have to do; they don’t just sit on planes listening to comms. I have a deeper appreciation for everybody and how they all interact with one another to complete the mission.



According to Mister, after her flight she was surprised at the physical exhaustion she felt only after a few hours in the air.



“I didn’t feel right. I actually got a little lightheaded,” Mister said as she rubbed her head reflecting on memory. “I talked to the aircrew after and they said ‘yeah this is what we go through and some days we come back and do it the next day all over again’, I couldn’t imagine doing that. My perspective of them and what they do has grown so much. I now have a deeper appreciation of them and what they do”



According to Mister, participating in Red-Flag was more of a learning experience than a challenge. She plans on using her new firsthand knowledge to become better at her job, fulfilling the challenging role of a first sergeant.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2016 Date Posted: 12.21.2016 17:48 Story ID: 218463 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Diamonds in the Sky, by SSgt Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.