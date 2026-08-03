U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathan Carver, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, poses for a photo at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug. 4, 2026. One of only 12 Airmen recognized across the Air Force, Carver earned the service's highest annual enlisted honor for his sustained excellence in leadership, mission accomplishment and community involvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2026 05:35
|Photo ID:
|9853538
|VIRIN:
|260804-F-YU294-1803
|Resolution:
|3868x5802
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty Wing Airman recognized among Air Force's Outstanding Airmen of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Liberty Wing Airman recognized among Air Force's Outstanding Airmen of the Year
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