21st TSC Org Day 2026

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, delivers remarks to attendees during the 21st TSC’s organization day at Pulaski Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 5, 2026. The event promoted communication, collaboration and team cohesion across the command. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Robert Palmer)