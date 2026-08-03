U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, delivers remarks to attendees during the 21st TSC’s organization day at Pulaski Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 5, 2026. The event promoted communication, collaboration and team cohesion across the command. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Robert Palmer)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2026 06:15
|Photo ID:
|9853536
|VIRIN:
|260805-A-XO150-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x3735
|Size:
|5.36 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC Org Day 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Robert Palmer Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.