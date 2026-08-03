68th TMC Professionals Support Local Mental Health Seminar

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68th Theater Medical Command professionals participate in a local Mental Health Seminar on July 22, 2026, on Kleber Kanserne. Capt. Courtney Mast, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command speaks to the audience of the mental seminar. The seminar was put on by Stars and Stripes for their employees and held at their headquarters building and was designed to educate them about mental health awareness.