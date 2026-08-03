Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Lay Wreath at the Skikha Anirban in Dhaka

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, front row: U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Mrs. Gina Koehler sign the guest book after a wreath-laying ceremony at the Skikha Anirban (Eternal Flame) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Aug. 4, 2026. The flame was created to keep alive the memory of the martyred members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives in the Liberation War of Bangladesh. Koehler traveled to Bangladesh to strengthen the enduring U.S.-Bangladesh defense partnership and advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)