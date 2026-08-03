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    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Lay Wreath at the Skikha Anirban in Dhaka [Image 6 of 6]

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    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Lay Wreath at the Skikha Anirban in Dhaka

    BANGLADESH

    08.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    From left to right, front row: U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Mrs. Gina Koehler sign the guest book after a wreath-laying ceremony at the Skikha Anirban (Eternal Flame) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Aug. 4, 2026. The flame was created to keep alive the memory of the martyred members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives in the Liberation War of Bangladesh. Koehler traveled to Bangladesh to strengthen the enduring U.S.-Bangladesh defense partnership and advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.06.2026 03:12
    Photo ID: 9853429
    VIRIN: 260804-N-UL352-1695
    Resolution: 6061x4329
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: BD
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Lay Wreath at the Skikha Anirban in Dhaka [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Lay Wreath at the Skikha Anirban in Dhaka
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Lay Wreath at the Skikha Anirban in Dhaka
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Lay Wreath at the Skikha Anirban in Dhaka
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Lay Wreath at the Skikha Anirban in Dhaka
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Lay Wreath at the Skikha Anirban in Dhaka
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Lay Wreath at the Skikha Anirban in Dhaka

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