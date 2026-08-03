(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    USS Essex (LHD 2) Conducts Well Deck Ops Inport [Image 12 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Essex (LHD 2) Conducts Well Deck Ops Inport

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Samuel Park 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    U.S. Navy Landing Air Cushion (LCAC) 90, attached to Assualt Craft Unit (ACU) 5, approaches Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during inport well deck operations in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Aug 2, 2026. Essex is currently conducting routine operations at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Samuel B. Park)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 23:49
    Photo ID: 9853259
    VIRIN: 260802-N-VT352-1247
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex (LHD 2) Conducts Well Deck Ops Inport [Image 12 of 12], by SA Samuel Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Essex (LHD 2) Conducts Well Deck Ops Inport
    USS Essex (LHD 2) Conducts Well Deck Ops Inport
    USS Essex (LHD 2) Conducts Well Deck Ops Inport
    USS Essex (LHD 2) Conducts Well Deck Ops Inport
    USS Essex (LHD 2) Conducts Well Deck Ops Inport
    USS Essex (LHD 2) Conducts Well Deck Ops Inport
    USS Essex (LHD 2) Conducts Well Deck Ops Inport
    USS Essex (LHD 2) Conducts Well Deck Ops Inport
    USS Essex (LHD 2) Conducts Well Deck Ops Inport
    USS Essex (LHD 2) Conducts Well Deck Ops Inport
    USS Essex (LHD 2) Conducts Well Deck Ops Inport
    USS Essex (LHD 2) Conducts Well Deck Ops Inport

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    ACU 5
    USS Essex (LHD 2)
    Navy
    Pearl Harbor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery