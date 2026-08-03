USS Essex (LHD 2) Conducts Well Deck Ops Inport

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U.S. Navy Landing Air Cushion (LCAC) 90, attached to Assualt Craft Unit (ACU) 5, approaches Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during inport well deck operations in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Aug 2, 2026. Essex is currently conducting routine operations at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Samuel B. Park)