U.S. Navy Landing Air Cushion (LCAC) 90, attached to Assualt Craft Unit (ACU) 5, approaches Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during inport well deck operations in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Aug 2, 2026. Essex is currently conducting routine operations at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Samuel B. Park)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 23:49
|Photo ID:
|9853259
|VIRIN:
|260802-N-VT352-1247
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex (LHD 2) Conducts Well Deck Ops Inport [Image 12 of 12], by SA Samuel Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.