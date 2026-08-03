Joint Boat Maneuver Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A partner nation service member boards a U.S. Coast Guard Transportable Port Security Boat (TPSB) with the Bridge of the Americas spanning the Pacific entrance to the Panama Canal in the background at Panama City, Aug. 3, 2026. PANAMAX brings together maritime security personnel from Panama, Mexico, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic to strengthen interoperability, enhance maritime operational capabilities and improve regional readiness in support of maritime security and peace through strength. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by PA1 Crystal Burgess)