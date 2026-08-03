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    U.S. Coast Guard, Partner Nations Strengthen Maritime Maneuver Skills During PANAMAX 2026 [Image 5 of 6]

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    U.S. Coast Guard, Partner Nations Strengthen Maritime Maneuver Skills During PANAMAX 2026

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    08.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Crystal Burgess 

    U.S. Coast Guard Special Missions Training Center

    U.S. Coast Guard Transportable Port Security Boats (TPSBs) conduct area familiarization near the Amador Terminal and the Pacific entrance to the Panama Canal at Panama City, Aug. 3, 2026. Area familiarization provided partner nation personnel with an opportunity to develop navigational awareness and operational knowledge of the local maritime environment, strengthening interoperability and enhancing regional readiness in support of maritime security and peace through strength. PANAMAX 2026 scenarios help the defense and public security forces of participating nations improve interoperability, hone their skills during scenarios involving coalition and all-domain operations, forge strong cooperative partnerships, and demonstrate their collective capacity to respond to and deter threats to the region and its critical waterways. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by PA1 Crystal Burgess)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 19:15
    Photo ID: 9852964
    VIRIN: 260803-G-GY174-7980
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 9.82 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Coast Guard, Partner Nations Strengthen Maritime Maneuver Skills During PANAMAX 2026
    U.S. Coast Guard, Partner Nations Strengthen Maritime Maneuver Skills During PANAMAX 2026
    U.S. Coast Guard, Partner Nations Strengthen Maritime Maneuver Skills During PANAMAX 2026
    U.S. Coast Guard, Partner Nations Strengthen Maritime Maneuver Skills During PANAMAX 2026
    U.S. Coast Guard, Partner Nations Strengthen Maritime Maneuver Skills During PANAMAX 2026
    U.S. Coast Guard, Partner Nations Strengthen Maritime Maneuver Skills During PANAMAX 2026

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    PSU 301
    USCG
    PANAMAX26

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