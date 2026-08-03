Joint Boat Maneuver Training

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U.S. Coast Guard Transportable Port Security Boats (TPSBs) conduct area familiarization near the Amador Terminal and the Pacific entrance to the Panama Canal at Panama City, Aug. 3, 2026. Area familiarization provided partner nation personnel with an opportunity to develop navigational awareness and operational knowledge of the local maritime environment, strengthening interoperability and enhancing regional readiness in support of maritime security and peace through strength. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by PA1 Crystal Burgess)