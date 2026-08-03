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    Army Reserve conducts live demolition training during Northern Strike

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    Army Reserve conducts live demolition training during Northern Strike

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Paris Banks 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Reserves Cpt. Brandon Lalonde, commander of the 428th Engineer Company (CEC-I) (416th Theater Engineer Command), prepares a M18A1 Claymore during Northern Strike 26-2, Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug 4, 2026. Northern Strike is an Army sponsored, multi-component, multinational exercise designed to build readiness and enhance interoperability with allied forces to fight and win. Northern Strike 26-2, Michigan’s largest and longest exercise designed to validate readiness of the joint reserve force, is held Aug. 1 to 15, 2026 at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center.


    The NADWC spans Michigan’s Northern Lower Peninsula, encompassing the capabilities of the Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center and their combined ranges and airspace. This system of training areas is the premier location to replicate the future operating environment, offering integrated training across all domains. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Paris Banks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 16:20
    Photo ID: 9852567
    VIRIN: 260805-Z-IP997-1270
    Resolution: 5930x4440
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army Reserve conducts live demolition training during Northern Strike, by SGT Paris Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Demolition
    NorthernStrike
    Engineer
    Claymore
    NS262

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