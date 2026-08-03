Army Reserve conducts live demolition training during Northern Strike

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U.S. Army Reserves Cpt. Brandon Lalonde, commander of the 428th Engineer Company (CEC-I) (416th Theater Engineer Command), prepares a M18A1 Claymore during Northern Strike 26-2, Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug 4, 2026. Northern Strike is an Army sponsored, multi-component, multinational exercise designed to build readiness and enhance interoperability with allied forces to fight and win. Northern Strike 26-2, Michigan’s largest and longest exercise designed to validate readiness of the joint reserve force, is held Aug. 1 to 15, 2026 at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center.





The NADWC spans Michigan’s Northern Lower Peninsula, encompassing the capabilities of the Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center and their combined ranges and airspace. This system of training areas is the premier location to replicate the future operating environment, offering integrated training across all domains. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Paris Banks)