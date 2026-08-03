Officer Trainees Gain Command and Control Experience in Warhawk Operations Center

Officer trainees participate in training inside the Warhawk Operations Center (WOC) at Officer Training School, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Designed as an immersive Combined Air Operations Center, the WOC provides hands-on experience in operational planning, command and control, and decision-making through realistic, scenario-based exercises. By integrating classroom instruction with practical application, the WOC helps future Air Force and Space Force officers understand how tactical actions support operational and strategic objectives while preparing them for leadership in today's complex battlespace.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 16:10
|Photo ID:
|9852547
|VIRIN:
|260427-F-CU756-4513
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.4 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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