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    Officer Trainees Gain Command and Control Experience in Warhawk Operations Center [Image 2 of 3]

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    Officer Trainees Gain Command and Control Experience in Warhawk Operations Center

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Brian Krause 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Officer trainees participate in training inside the Warhawk Operations Center (WOC) at Officer Training School, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Designed as an immersive Combined Air Operations Center, the WOC provides hands-on experience in operational planning, command and control, and decision-making through realistic, scenario-based exercises. By integrating classroom instruction with practical application, the WOC helps future Air Force and Space Force officers understand how tactical actions support operational and strategic objectives while preparing them for leadership in today's complex battlespace.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 16:10
    Photo ID: 9852547
    VIRIN: 260427-F-CU756-4513
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.4 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Officer Trainees Gain Command and Control Experience in Warhawk Operations Center [Image 3 of 3], by Brian Krause, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Officer Trainees Gain Command and Control Experience in Warhawk Operations Center
    Officer Trainees Gain Command and Control Experience in Warhawk Operations Center
    Officer Trainees Gain Command and Control Experience in Warhawk Operations Center

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