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    Many Partners, One Mission: USACE Jacksonville District and Florida Agencies Tackling Everglades Invasives [Image 3 of 3]

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    Many Partners, One Mission: USACE Jacksonville District and Florida Agencies Tackling Everglades Invasives

    DAVIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2026

    Photo by Peggy Bebb 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    FWC staff discuss snake identification, how to search and safely handle pythons during a breakout session at the 2026 ECISMA Summit in Davie, Fla. The Burmese Python (Python molurus bivittatus) originated in Southeast Asia and was introduced into southern Florida by escaping or being released by their pet owner. They typically grow to more than seven feet long, making them a threat to native wildlife and especially our delicate Everglades ecosystem. Their presence has led to severe declines in mammal populations across the Everglades. (USACE photo by Peggy Bebb)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 11:15
    Photo ID: 9851762
    VIRIN: 260723-A-JN142-3007
    Resolution: 2343x1596
    Size: 906.98 KB
    Location: DAVIE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Many Partners, One Mission: USACE Jacksonville District and Florida Agencies Tackling Everglades Invasives [Image 3 of 3], by Peggy Bebb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Many Partners, One Mission: USACE Jacksonville District and Florida Agencies Tackling Everglades Invasives
    Many Partners, One Mission: USACE Jacksonville District and Florida Agencies Tackling Everglades Invasives
    Many Partners, One Mission: USACE Jacksonville District and Florida Agencies Tackling Everglades Invasives

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    Many Partners, One Mission: USACE Jacksonville District and Florida Agencies Tackling Everglades Invasives

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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    jacksonville district
    invasive species management
    everglades restoration
    South Atlantic Division

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