FWC staff discuss snake identification, how to search and safely handle pythons during a breakout session at the 2026 ECISMA Summit in Davie, Fla. The Burmese Python (Python molurus bivittatus) originated in Southeast Asia and was introduced into southern Florida by escaping or being released by their pet owner. They typically grow to more than seven feet long, making them a threat to native wildlife and especially our delicate Everglades ecosystem. Their presence has led to severe declines in mammal populations across the Everglades. (USACE photo by Peggy Bebb)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 11:15
|Photo ID:
|9851762
|VIRIN:
|260723-A-JN142-3007
|Resolution:
|2343x1596
|Size:
|906.98 KB
|Location:
|DAVIE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Many Partners, One Mission: USACE Jacksonville District and Florida Agencies Tackling Everglades Invasives [Image 3 of 3], by Peggy Bebb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Many Partners, One Mission: USACE Jacksonville District and Florida Agencies Tackling Everglades Invasives
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