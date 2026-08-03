Many Partners, One Mission: USACE Jacksonville District and Florida Agencies Tackling Everglades Invasives

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FWC staff discuss snake identification, how to search and safely handle pythons during a breakout session at the 2026 ECISMA Summit in Davie, Fla. The Burmese Python (Python molurus bivittatus) originated in Southeast Asia and was introduced into southern Florida by escaping or being released by their pet owner. They typically grow to more than seven feet long, making them a threat to native wildlife and especially our delicate Everglades ecosystem. Their presence has led to severe declines in mammal populations across the Everglades. (USACE photo by Peggy Bebb)