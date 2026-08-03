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    Task Force Danger Hosts IMCOM Commanding General During Poland Visit [Image 2 of 2]

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    Task Force Danger Hosts IMCOM Commanding General During Poland Visit

    POLAND

    07.24.2026

    Photo by Spc. Lauren Chatman 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. James M. Smith, commanding general of the U.S. Army Installation Management Command, meets with Maj. Gen. Monté L. Rone, commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Task Force Danger, during a visit to Poland, July 24, 2026. During the visit, Smith engaged with division leadership and Soldiers to discuss installation support, quality of life, readiness and the sustainment of forward-deployed forces supporting NATO's eastern flank. The visit reinforced IMCOM's commitment to enabling combat-ready formations through resilient installations and Soldier-focused support. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lauren Chatman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 08:34
    Photo ID: 9851085
    VIRIN: 260213-A-PR670-8012
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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