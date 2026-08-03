Information Defense Company, 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion Change of Command.

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U.S. Army Capt. Steven Cilenti relinquishes command of Information Defense Company, 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, to U.S. Army Capt. Ryan Pitcher during a change of command ceremony at Mainz-Kastel, Germany, July 31, 2026. The ceremony marked the official transfer of leadership and responsibility for the company. (U.S. Army photo by Clinton Carroll)