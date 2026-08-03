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    Information Defense Company, 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion Change of Command [Image 3 of 5]

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    Information Defense Company, 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion Change of Command

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Clinton Carroll 

    Multi-Domain Command - Europe

    U.S. Army Capt. Steven Cilenti relinquishes command of Information Defense Company, 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, to U.S. Army Capt. Ryan Pitcher during a change of command ceremony at Mainz-Kastel, Germany, July 31, 2026. The ceremony marked the official transfer of leadership and responsibility for the company. (U.S. Army photo by Clinton Carroll)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 06:28
    Photo ID: 9850848
    VIRIN: 260730-O-XE117-6152
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.99 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Information Defense Company, 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Clinton Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Information Defense Company, 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion Change of Command.
    Information Defense Company, 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion Change of Command.
    Information Defense Company, 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion Change of Command
    Information Defense Company, 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion Change of Command
    Information Defense Company, 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion Change of Command

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    StrongerTogether
    multi-domain operations
    change of command
    Multi-Domain Effects Battalion
    MDC-E
    Information Defense

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